OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:OFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 408,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,021. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp
In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,883,221. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.