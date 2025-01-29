Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.43. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 433,305 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Oil States International Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.64.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.09 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oil States International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

