Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 40,300 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Autohome accounts for 1.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Autohome worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Autohome by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,501,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 683,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 351,789 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,384,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,701,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

