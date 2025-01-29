Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OLYMY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 41,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,471. Olympus has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

