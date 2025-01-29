Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Olympus Price Performance
OLYMY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 41,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,471. Olympus has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.
About Olympus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olympus
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.