OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OMRNY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,674.16 and a beta of 1.02. OMRON has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

