OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $337.52 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 3.8 %

OneWater Marine stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $266.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In related news, Director J Steven Roy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $47,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,478. This trade represents a 13.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 13,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,044.80. This trade represents a 1.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,485 shares of company stock worth $543,089. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

