OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 47,537 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,234,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,454,000.58. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 199,072 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $304,580.16.

On Friday, November 22nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 280,183 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $420,274.50.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 2,064,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after buying an additional 4,284,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 142.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,870 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.