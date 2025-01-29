Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OPTZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,116.70 and a beta of 0.99. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Optimize Strategy Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -330.38%.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

