Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.45 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Orbs has a total market cap of $100.86 million and $6.45 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

