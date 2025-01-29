Orca Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Orca Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

