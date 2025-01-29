Origin Bancorp’s (OBK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

OBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

OBK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 27,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.