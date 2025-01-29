Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.35. 2,793,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,181,445. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

