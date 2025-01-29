Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after buying an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.48. 81,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,413 shares of company stock worth $6,021,569. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

