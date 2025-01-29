Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $227.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,176,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.06 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

