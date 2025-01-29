PAAL AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $203.19 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $203.19 million and $7.22 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,730.61 or 0.99919569 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,419.61 or 0.99614106 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 868,675,517.59 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.24073149 USD and is down -13.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,121,445.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

