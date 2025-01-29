Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 157,480 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,480 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,166,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,397 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 131,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

