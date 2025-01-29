Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

