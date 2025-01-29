Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,745 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 3.11% of USANA Health Sciences worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14,068.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

