Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $272.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

