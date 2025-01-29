Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.3% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.