Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

