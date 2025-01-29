Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.64 and last traded at $85.89. Approximately 224,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 310,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.