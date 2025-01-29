Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 26.9% – Should You Buy?

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,119,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 145,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Pan Global Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Global Resources
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.