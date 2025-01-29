Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 26.9% – Should You Buy?

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,119,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 145,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Pan Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.