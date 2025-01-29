Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.
Papa Johns International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Papa Johns International has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa Johns International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.
Papa Johns International Stock Performance
Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.
View Our Latest Report on PZZA
About Papa Johns International
Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Papa Johns International
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How Trump’s AI Push Could Boost These 3 Agriculture Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.