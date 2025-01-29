Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Papa Johns International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Papa Johns International has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa Johns International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

