Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

