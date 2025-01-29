Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3881 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

