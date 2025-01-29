Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $194,000 in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.44% of Clene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNN. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Clene Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

About Clene

(Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.