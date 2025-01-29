Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 5,472 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

