Patrick Whitesell Purchases 89,234 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.18 per share, with a total value of $13,668,864.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,347,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,338,668.12. The trade was a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patrick Whitesell bought 120,958 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,254,981.36.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell bought 108,476 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88.

On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34.

On Monday, December 16th, Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Patrick Whitesell bought 245,887 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,452,924.56.

NYSE TKO opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 1.07.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after buying an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after buying an additional 362,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after buying an additional 163,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

