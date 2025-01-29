Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 3,795 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 136,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 18.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 116,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BUFF opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

