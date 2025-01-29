Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 14,733 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.11% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $271,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

