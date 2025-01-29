Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.70 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day moving average of $214.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

