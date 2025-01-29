Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,615,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,205,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,843,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,706 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

