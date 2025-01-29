Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 930 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 125,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCZ stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.