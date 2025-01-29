Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

