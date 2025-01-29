Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,450 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.12.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

