PeiPei (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and $2.02 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PeiPei (ETH) Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,566,847,864,614 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 417,566,847,864,614.20393 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000005 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,592,376.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

