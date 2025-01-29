Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Posts Earnings Results

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

PWOD stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $228.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

