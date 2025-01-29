Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

