Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 377 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after buying an additional 126,863 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 589,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.