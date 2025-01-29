Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

