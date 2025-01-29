Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 830,218 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 517,187 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,711,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,911,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

