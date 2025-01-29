Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,869 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 78,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

PFE stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

