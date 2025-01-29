Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.47 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 193.18 ($2.40). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 103,513 shares.

Personal Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £59.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,374.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paula Constant acquired 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996 ($24,879.93). Also, insider Ciaran Astin bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £750.69 ($934.04). Insiders have acquired 10,521 shares of company stock worth $2,089,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

