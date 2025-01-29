PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

