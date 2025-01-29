PFG Investments LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 110.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

INTU stock opened at $600.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.24 and a 200-day moving average of $634.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.