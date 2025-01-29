PFG Investments LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 158,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

