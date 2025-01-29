PFG Investments LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

