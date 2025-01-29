PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

