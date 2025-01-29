PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $4.95. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 502,139 shares changing hands.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

