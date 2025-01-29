PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $4.95. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 502,139 shares changing hands.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
