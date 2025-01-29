PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $4.95. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 502,139 shares changing hands.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

